Giants' Alec Ogletree: Back to 100 percent
Ogletree (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants held out Ogletree in their last game Week 8 due to a hamstring injury, but an ensuing bye has allowed the inside linebacker to get back to 100 percent. With his status not in question, he'll look to build upon his 48 tackles and one interception in Monday's visit to San Francisco.
