Ogletree recorded eight tackles (three solo), two passes defended and one interception during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.

Ogletree now has four interceptions across as many games. The 2013 first-round pick played a key role in shutting down the Redskins' air attack during Sunday's divisional win, and has averaged 7.6 tackles per game since the Giant's bye in Week 9. Ogletree will be a solid IDP play against the Titans in Week 15.