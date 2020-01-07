Giants' Alec Ogletree: Concludes 2019 with 80 tackles
Ogletree notched 80 tackles (48 solo), one sack, six defended passes and one interception across 13 contests in 2019.
Ogletree has now logged two consecutive seasons with 13 appearances. The veteran inside linebacker has two more years remaining on his contract with the Giants, though the team can clear up $9 million in cap space if Ogletree is traded or cut before Week 1, per overthecap.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.