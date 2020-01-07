Ogletree notched 80 tackles (48 solo), one sack, six defended passes and one interception across 13 contests in 2019.

Ogletree has now logged two consecutive seasons with 13 appearances. The veteran inside linebacker has two more years remaining on his contract with the Giants, though the team can clear up $9 million in cap space if Ogletree is traded or cut before Week 1, per overthecap.com.