Giants' Alec Ogletree: Grabs two interceptions in win
Ogletree recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Ogletree had by far his best game as a Giant and perhaps the best game of his career on Sunday. His two interceptions give him four on the season and his touchdown was his second in the last three games. He'll look to maintain his quality play from the last few weeks into Week 14, when the Giants take on the Redskins.
