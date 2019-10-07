Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that he's hopeful Ogletree (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's tilt against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ogletree was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimation, which is a step in the right direction considering he wasn't able to practice at all last week. It'll be worth monitoring the extent of Ogletree's participation in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 6.