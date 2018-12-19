Giants' Alec Ogletree: In concussion protocol
Ogletree is in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Ogletree did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion, which he appears to have sustained during Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Titans. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Colts in Week 16.
