Ogletree is in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Ogletree did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion, which he appears to have sustained during Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Titans. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Colts in Week 16.

