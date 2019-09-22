Giants' Alec Ogletree: Leaves Sunday's game
Ogletree (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ogletree suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game, but was able to walk off the field on his own power with a slight limp. as long as the veteran is sidelined, Tae Davis and David Mayo would be candidates to replace him and see an increase in snaps.
