Ogletree (calf) said he'll "definitely" be ready for Week 1 but may not play again in the preseason, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Ogletree suffered the calf strain in the preseason opener against the Jets, but it doesn't appear the injury will carry over into the regular season. According to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, the 27-year-old is already taking part in individual drills at practice, so he appears on track to be cleared for Week 1.