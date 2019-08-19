Giants' Alec Ogletree: May not play again in preseason
Ogletree (calf) said he'll "definitely" be ready for Week 1 but may not play again in the preseason, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Ogletree suffered the calf strain in the preseason opener against the Jets, but it doesn't appear the injury will carry over into the regular season. According to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, the 27-year-old is already taking part in individual drills at practice, so he appears on track to be cleared for Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...