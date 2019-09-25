Play

Ogletree (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Ogletree suffered a hamstring injury during Week 3's win over the Buccaneers. If the veteran linebacker is forced to miss any time, David Mayo and Tae Davis (concussion) will be candidates to receive increased snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories