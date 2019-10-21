Ogletree recorded eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Ogletree had his second-most productive showing of 2019 during the Week 7 loss. The 28-year-old possesses a safe floor in IDP formats, though he doesn't boast high upside as a pass rusher.

