Ogletree (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ogletree wasn't able to suit up Week 16 against Washington due to a back injury, but he appears to have a shot a retaking the field following a one-game absence. Josiah Tauaefa and Deone Bucannon will likely play an expanded role on defense in the event that Ogletree is forced to miss more time.