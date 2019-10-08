Ogletree (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and seems poised to play in Thursday's game against New England, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

In Monday's practice estimation, Ogletree was listed as limited, making his full participation Tuesday an upgrade. The 28-year-old wasn't able to practice at all last week. Ogletree will likely resume his starting role at inside linebacker Thursday.

