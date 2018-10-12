Ogletree totaled eight tackles (all solo) in Thursday's 34-13 loss to the Eagles.

Ogletree again only trailed safety Landon Collins for the team lead in tackles and now has 44 tackles (28 solo) for the season. The team will travel to Atlanta for Week 7 to take on a Falcons offense which averages 89.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

