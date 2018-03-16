Giants' Alec Ogletree: Restructures contract
Ogletree agreed to restructure his contract with the Giants, lowering his 2018 cap hit to $4.75 million, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Ogletree signed a four-year, $42 million extension with the Rams in October, only to be traded to the Giants last week for two 2018 draft picks. The Rams were able to clear the vast majority of the contract off their book, as Ogeletree's guarantees mostly come in the form of his 2018 base salary and roster bonus. The Giants unsurprisingly will convert some of that money into a signing bonus, which allows them to spread out the cap hit over the next four seasons. A shaky fit in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense, Ogletree figures to be more comfortable in the Giants' 4-3 scheme, where he'll step right in as an every-down player. He figures to bounce back to triple-digit tackles if he can stay healthy for most of the year.
