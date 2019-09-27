Play

Ogletree (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus Washington.

Ogletree is managing a hamstring injury sustained Week 3 versus Tampa Bay. A timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. The Giants will rely on David Mayo and Nathan Stupar to play increased roles on defense as long as Ogletree is unable to go.

