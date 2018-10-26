Giants' Alec Ogletree: Ruled out for Week 8
Ogletree (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Averaging 6.9 tackles per game both this season and for his career, Ogletree has played every snap on defense through the first seven weeks. His workload will be covered by some combination of B.J. Goodson, Nathan Stupar and Tae Davis, which is a minor dose of good news for Washington's Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson.
