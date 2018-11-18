Ogletree recorded nine tackles (seven solo), one pass defended, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.

In addition to a pick-six, Ogletree logged his highest tackle total since Week 4. The veteran has been a reliable piece in New York's 3-4 defense this season, and will look to post another solid performance against the Eagles on Sunday.

