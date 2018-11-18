Giants' Alec Ogletree: Scores pick-six in win
Ogletree recorded nine tackles (seven solo), one pass defended, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.
In addition to a pick-six, Ogletree logged his highest tackle total since Week 4. The veteran has been a reliable piece in New York's 3-4 defense this season, and will look to post another solid performance against the Eagles on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...