Ogletree (calf) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ogletree sustained a calf injury during New York's first preseason game against the Jets. Now back to full health, the 27-year-old linebacker is primed for a starting role Week 1 versus the Cowboys.

