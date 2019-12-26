Play

Ogletree (back) is not participating in Thursday's practice,Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ogletree has missed back-to-back practices due to an injury suffered Week 16 against Washington. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his activity ahead of Sunday's season-finale against the Eagles.

