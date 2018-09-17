Ogletree recorded six solo tackles in Sunday' loss to the Cowboys.

Ogletree was one of three Giants to play all 53 defensive snaps and was the only linebacker to do so. Ogletree has been a key piece to a Giants defense that has been solid through the first two weeks, and he'll look to remain consistent in his production in order to avoid the inconsistency that plagued him in Los Angeles in 2017.

