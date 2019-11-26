Ogletree accumulated two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Ogletree halted a 12-play drive by the Bears, when he picked off Mitchell Trubisky in the end zone for his first interception this season. The 28-year-old hasn't lived up to his lofty standards this season, however, racking up just 54 tackles (32 solo) and one sack through nine games. Ogletree also played all 76 defensive snaps in the game, evidencing he's carved out a solidified role in the defense.