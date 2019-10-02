Play

Ogletree (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Giants lost starting inside linebacker Ryan Connelly for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and now Ogletree is trending toward another absence Week 5 versus the Vikings. That puts the Giants' front seven in a tough position, as the Vikings average 155.3 rushing yards per game, third in the league.

