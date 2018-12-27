Giants' Alec Ogletree: Still nursing concussion
Ogletree (concussion) is not expected to practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ogletree has not returned to practice since sustaining a head injury during a Week 15 loss to the Titans. If Ogletree is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys, expect Tae Davis to once again draw the start at inside linebacker.
