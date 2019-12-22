Play

Ogletree (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, as the veteran left the game in the first quarter. As long as Ogletree is sidelined, Josiah Tauaefa and Deone Bucannon are in line to see an uptick in snaps.

More News

