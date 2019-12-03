Play

Ogletree had nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

The nine tackles represents Ogletree's second highest total of the season, as he played all but one defensive snap Sunday. The 28-year-old has 63 tackles (37 solo), one sack and one interception in 10 games this season.

