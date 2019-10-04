Play

Ogletree (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the VIkings.

Ogletree didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game due to the hamstring issue. Tae Davis (concussion) is also sidelined, leaving David Mayo to step into a starting role at inside linebacker, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Nathan Stupar and Josiah Tauaefa could also seen an increased workload.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories