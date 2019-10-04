Giants' Alec Ogletree: Unavailable Week 5
Ogletree (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the VIkings.
Ogletree didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game due to the hamstring issue. Tae Davis (concussion) is also sidelined, leaving David Mayo to step into a starting role at inside linebacker, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Nathan Stupar and Josiah Tauaefa could also seen an increased workload.
