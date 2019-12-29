Play

Ogletree (back) is officially active for Sunday's divisional contest with Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ogletree missed last week's game with the back issue, but won't be forced to miss any more time. With the veteran ready to play, he'll assume his usual starting inside linebacker role for the final game of the regular season.

