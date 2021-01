Bachman signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Bachman was demoted to the practice squad Oct. 23 after fielding one offensive snap Week 7 against the Eagles, and he was never elevated to the active roster over the remainder of the season. Now confirmed a spot with the organization heading into the new league year in March, Bachman will aim to elevate his way through the ranks of New York's WR depth chart.