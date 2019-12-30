Play

Giants' Alex Bachman: Garners future deal

Bachman signed a reserve/futures contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Bachman has been on the Giants' practice squad since Nov. 12, and he'll get a chance to battle for a spot on the 2020 roster throughout the offseason program and training camp. His quickest route to the 53-man squad may be through special teams.

