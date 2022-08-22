Bachman hauled in 11 of 14 targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Bachman was pretty quiet in New York's first exhibition contest against New England, catching two passes for 17 yards. He exploded with a huge performance Sunday, however, leading the Giants in targets, catches and receiving yards while hauling in both of the team's two receiving scores. All of Bachman's work came with third-string quarterback Davis Webb behind center, and the pair connected on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs, including one that gave New York the comeback win with 35 seconds remaining in the contest. Bachman has been thought to be on the bubble for the 53-man roster, so it's possible that this performance will go a long way toward making his case for a spot on the team.