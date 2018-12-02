Tanney is inactive due to coach's decision for Sunday's tilt against Chicago, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tanney has operated as the primary backup behind Eli Manning this season but it appears he's dropped to No. 3 in the lineup behind rookie Kyle Lauletta. It was previously reported that Tanney could get some run late this season with the Giants sitting at 3-8. The switch could indicate the team is happier with what it's seeing in practice from Lauletta, and the rookie could see action before Tanney does.