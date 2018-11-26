Giants' Alex Tanney: Could play this season
Tanney will likely take snaps under center at some point during the 2018 season, a source tells Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.
The Giants would reportedly like to play backup Alex Tanney "for at least a few series" before the conclusion of the 2018 season. New York's playoff chances are little more than a pipe dream considering their 3-8 record (0-4 in division), meaning that Tanney's shot for playing time could come in the near future. A career journeyman, Tanney will likely be evaluated as a secondary option to rookie Kyle Lauletta as the Giants begin their search for an eventual successor to 37-year-old veteran quarterback Eli Manning.
