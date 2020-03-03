Play

The Giants have exercised the 2020 option on Tanney's contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After serving as the No. 3 quarterback last season, Tanney may get an opportunity to compete for the No. 2 job in 2020. He's 32 years old and has zero NFL starts to his name, so it won't come as any surprise if the Giants sign a superior veteran to put behind Daniel Jones.

