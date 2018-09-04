Tanney heads into Week 1 as the primary backup to Eli Manning after the release of Davis Webb, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

Through his first six seasons in the league, Tanney has only made one appearance, coming in 2015 as a member of the Titans. Still, the Giants seem to feel confident in 30-year-old being the main backup to the 37-year-old Manning. The Giants also have rookie Kyle Lauletta on the depth chart.