The Giants signed Tanney to the 53-man roster Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Tanney was released by the Giants' ahead of Thursday's loss to the Patriots in order to make room for Austin Walter on the roster. The team has now reversed that transaction, waiving Walter to bring back Tanney. The 31-year-old quarterback will resume working as the No. 3 option in New York.

