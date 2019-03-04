Tanney re-signed with the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tanney did not see any game action during 2018, his first season with the Giants. With Eli Manning expected to be retained and the possibility of another QB being brought in via the draft or free agency, Tanney will compete with 2018 fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta for a backup or third-string role.

