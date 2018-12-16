Tanney will work as the No. 2 quarterback in Sunday's game versus the Titans, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Tanney has been a healthy inactive for every game this season and will finally get a chance to suit up with Kyle Lauletta sitting out. With the game out of hand in Week 14, Lauletta was put in but didn't complete any of his five passing attempts and threw an interception. Tanney will likely only see the field if the Giants have a substantial lead again.