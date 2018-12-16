Giants' Alex Tanney: Will perform backup duties
Tanney will work as the No. 2 quarterback in Sunday's game versus the Titans, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Tanney has been a healthy inactive for every game this season and will finally get a chance to suit up with Kyle Lauletta sitting out. With the game out of hand in Week 14, Lauletta was put in but didn't complete any of his five passing attempts and threw an interception. Tanney will likely only see the field if the Giants have a substantial lead again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15