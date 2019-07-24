The Giants placed Wesley (undisclosed) on their Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, per the NFL transactions report.

Wesley's current injury remains undisclosed, but it's worth noting that he sat out the Senior Bowl due to a groin issue. The wideout went undrafted in 2019 despite boasting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Northern Colorado, and will work to carve out a depth role in New York upon getting healthy.