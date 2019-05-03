Wesley (groin) signed a contract with the Giants on Thursday.

After sitting out of the Senior Bowl due to a groin injury, Wesley didn't hear his name called on draft day. However, he quickly found a home in New York and will enter rookie minicamp at 100 percent health. The Northern Colorado product pieced together back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in college, and he'll attempt to make a name for himself at the next level.

Our Latest Stories