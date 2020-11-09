Morris registered 67 rushing yards on nine carries, adding a four-yard catch during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington.
New York fed Morris the team's second-highest carry total of the afternoon, as he carved his way to 7.4 yards per attempt against his former employer of four years. Morris posted all three of his 1,000-yard rushing seasons and both of his Pro Bowl campaigns as a member of Washington, but this Sunday he helped a different NFC East squad get back into peripheral playoff contention amidst a struggling division. If Devonta Freeman (ankle) returns to the RB rotation next week against Philadelphia, that development certainly could mitigate Morris' role.