The Giants signed Morris off their practice squad Friday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The Giants have elevated Morris to the active roster the last two games, which also happens to be the maximum number of times a team can do so with any player this season. During those outings, he combined for 17 carries for 95 yards and one catch (on one target) for four yards while working behind Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis. With Devonta Freeman bumped to injured reserve after aggravating an ankle injury at Thursday's practice, Morris is set to get regular work for at least the next two contests (Sunday against the Eagles and Week 12 at Cincinnati).