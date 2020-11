Morris has been added to the Giants' active roster in advance of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Morris, who had been on the team's practice squad, gives the Giants some added Week 8 backfield depth, with Devonta Freeman (ankle) out Monday. He'll mix in behind Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis in what's slated to be his first NFL regular-season appearance in just over a year.