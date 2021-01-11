site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alfred Morris: Useful in limited role
Morris finished 2020 with 55 carries for 238 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
Morris was reasonably effective as Wayne Gallman's backup after Saquon Barkley went down, but the journeyman veteran is unlikely to serve as more than a depth piece if he makes a team next year.
