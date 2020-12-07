Morris carried the ball eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Seahawks. He added one reception for six yards and a touchdown.

Morris was out-touched by Wayne Gallman 16-9, though he vultured two touchdowns to account for his production. His first trip to the end zone came on a four-yard rush, which came one play after Gallman broke free for a 60-yard gain. On the Giants' following offensive possession, Morris caught a six-yard touchdown when he leaked from the backfield uncovered. Though he won't serve as the team's lead back, Morris could continue to see goal-line work in Week 14 against Arizona if Devonta Freeman (ankle/hamstring/illness) remains sidelined.