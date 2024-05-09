Robinson signed a contract with the Giants on Thursday, ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was cut by the Steelers earlier this offseason in a move to save salary cap space, and he now gets an opportunity to reignite his career in New York, where there's a need for a big-bodied target for Daniel Jones (knee) while Darren Waller's future remains in flux. Malik Nabers, taken sixth overall in April's draft, figures to dominate the Giants' wide receiver opportunities out of the gate, while Darius Slayton (thumb) and Wan'Dale Robinson seem likely to also start in three-wide sets. Robinson racked up just 34 catches for 280 yards on 49 targets with Pittsburgh last season, despite suiting up for all 17 games, so he's no lock to beat out Jalin Hyatt for the No. 4 role this offseason.