Russell signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Since going undrafted in 2016, Russell has bounced around between a few different practice squads, including the likes of Cincinnati and Arizona. He's been unable to earn a spot on an active roster, however, so despite signing with the Giants on Monday, there's a good chance he's a casualty of roster cuts as offseason activities commence over the next few months.

