Russell caught five of 15 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-29 win over the Patriots in the preseason finale.

Russell scored a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then won the game with a 14-yard score on the final play of the fourth. The 26-year-old Toledo product is still a long shot to make the roster, but perhaps this heroic effort will convince Giants brass to keep him on board, at least while fellow wide receiver Golden Tate serves a four-game suspension to start the season.