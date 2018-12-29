Giants' Alonzo Russell: Moves to active roster
Russell was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.
Russell will take the place of Jawill Davis (knee) on the 53-man active roster. Davis' injury leaves the Giants without a suitable punt returner, but Corey Coleman appears set to fill in at the role while Russell will act as depth at the wide receiver position.
