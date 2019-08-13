Giants' Amba Etta-Tawo: Lands on IR
The Giants officially placed Etta-Tawo (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
No surprise here, as Etta-Tawo suffered a torn Achilles during Monday's practice. Rather than competing for a depth receiving role with the Giants, he will now shift his attention towards his recovery and the 2020 season.
