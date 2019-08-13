Giants' Amba Etta-Tawo: Lost for the season
Etta-Tawo suffered a torn Achilles during practice Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Etta-Tawo joined the Giants in July, and now appears set to head to the team's injured reserve. He spent time with the G-men last offseason as well, and had a stint on the practice squad during the regular season. The undrafted receiver out of Syracuse was competing for a depth role in New York, and will now turn his attention towards getting fully healthy.
